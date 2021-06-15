Most Jealous Chihuahua Ever & Dog Plays Too ‘Ruff’

Andy loves his chihuahuas Porter and Polly, and they love him too, but trouble arises when jealousy rears its ugly head! Polly loves to give her human kisses, but when Porter squeezes in for attention too, Polly gets upset. Poor Polly, she’s so busy being jealous that she probably doesn’t even realize how funny her face looks.

Next, Nugget loves her pickle toy and can get a little carried away when she plays with it. Her human, Zoie, was filming Nugget tossing the stuffed pickle around when it smacked Zoie in the face. Don’t worry, though. Nugget realized it was her bad and apologized like a good pup.