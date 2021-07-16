Jeanette Forrey started 4E Kennels back in 2011. Her brother was in the armed forces and passed away. That experience led her to learn about the importance service dogs have for veterans and those dealing with PTSD. In that spirit, Forrey recently held a contest to give away a dog to a military family. The Abercrombie family were the winners, and when they came home, they were greeted by Liberty, who has her own harrowing story of survival.
Military Family Welcomes Liberty (The Dog) Home
