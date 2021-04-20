Michael Keaton, 69, is CONFIRMED to return as Batman in The Flash with filming already underway…

29 years after his last appearance as the Caped Crusader

After months of rumors and speculation it has finally been confirmed that Michael Keaton will return as Batman in The Flash, 29 years after his last appearance as the Caped Crusader.

Keaton’s agency, ICM Partners, confirmed Monday to The Wrap that Keaton will return, while director Andy Muschietti revealed the official logo on social media and announced filming is already underway.

The 69-year-old actor originally played millionaire Bruce Wayne and his crime busting alter-ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 classic Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns.

But his advanced years will make him the oldest Batman to date, having last played the role when he was 41.

It’s understood that The Flash will introduce the DC Extended Universe ‘multiverse,’ with Keaton portraying a Batman in a universe separate from the one that has played out in previous DC movies.

The much-anticipated movie began production work in London on Monday and The Wrap reports that Michael has fully committed himself to the project.

