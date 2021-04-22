“Message to Mom” Sweepstakes

DCW50
Posted: / Updated:

Send Video & Enter Here!

Enter here for your chance to win $500 and a glorious 2-night stay at the scenic Mountainside Getaways in Berkeley Springs, WVA!  Send in your video message to mom to be featured on DCW50 during  programs like “Maury,”  “Mike & Molly, “Blackish,” “The Flash” and “Seinfeld.”  And, your message to mom would be broadcast on WDVM25 during their morning, evening and late newscasts, as well of in shows like “Dateline,” “King of Queens,” and Couples Court.” 

Shoot your Message to Mom in the landscape format (side to side), keep your message to :20 or under;  be original, funny, personal and creative with your message.  Here’s a message from Bonita on how to shoot your message.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Highlights

More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories