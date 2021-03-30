Melissa Benoist appears in high spirits as she slips into her Supergirl costume and films the final series with co-star David Harewood in Vancouver

She is the star of DC Comics-inspired TV series, Supergirl.

And Melissa Benoist appeared to be in high spirits as she was seen beaming away while filming in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday.

The actress, 32, flashed a smile in her full form-fitting Supergirl costume, which was blue with red detailing across the chest.

Melissa was also spotted alongside David Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz, a.k.a. Martian Manhunter, in the series, as they film the final season.

The TV star was wearing her full-length superhero suit, complete with a red cape and matching red boots.

She was later seen with a black coat over her suit, along with a blue medical face mask between takes.

The photos come just one day before the final season starts airing on The CW, with the Season 6 premiere airing Tuesday, March 30.

