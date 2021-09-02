Meet Your New Favorite Dessert, Churro Cheesecake!

Here’s the dessert combination we never knew we needed until now — churro cheesecake! [Jessica Hord](https://www.rightthisminute.com/search/site/Jessica%20Hord) tried out this simple and delicious recipe from Alejandra AKA [nanajoe19](https://www.tiktok.com/@nanajoe19?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1) on TikTok. Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients:

Cinnamon-Sugar Mixture:

1/4 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. cinnamon

For Filling:

2 blocks cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla

2 cans 4 count crescent rolls

Toppings:

Sliced strawberries

Sweetened condensed milk

Cajeta, or caramel syrup

Directions:

1. Whisk together sugar and cinnamon for cinnamon-sugar mixture.

2. Spray a baking dish with oil and sprinkle 1/2 of cinnamon-sugar mixture in the bottom of the pan.

3. Lay down one layer of crescent dough on the bottom of the pan.

4. Add filling.

5. Lay another layer of crescent dough on top of filling. Spray with oil.

6. Sprinkle what’s remaining from the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

7. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes, then let it cool.

8. Once cooled, leave in the fridge for 3 hours to set.

9. Top with strawberries, sweetened condensed milk and cajeta. Enjoy!