Mayday! We Have A Proposal!

Chad Milton is a flight instructor, so his girlfriend Briana is joining him in the cockpit so he can practice some of his teaching techniques. But, when the pair finds themselves in a dangerous situation mid-flight, Chad asks Briana to read him the emergency checklist.

Despite being a little freaked out, Briana successfully executes her co-pilot duties…only to find herself reading the words “Will you marry me?” out loud! The whole “emergency” was just a ploy to propose Briana, and thankfully, the two and their plane are just fine. It looks like Chad and Briana make a great team already!