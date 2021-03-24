Maybe Don’t Prank Dad?

It all started when Tex asked his mom to “shut up.” Well, that was the wrong thing to say because his dad John immediately stood up and it looked like his body alone filled the entire room. And later on, Tex told his dad he thinks he might be able to take him in a fight. If you thought this is a son cruisin’ for a bruisin’ from his old man, then worry not. These are all just skits [Tex and John](https://www.tiktok.com/@texandjohn?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp…) put on for TikTok. They’ve gone viral very fast because these two have great comedic timing and a hilarious relationship.