MAURY POVICH COMES HOME TO HELP HONOR HIS FATHER.

Famed Washington Post sports columnist Shirley Povich and Walter Johnson, the former pitcher from the Washington Senators, received a very special honor.

The two were memorialized with a life size bronze sculpture called “Shirley & Walter”. The Statue depicts Povich interviewing Johnson, who was one of the first five inaugural players voted into the baseball hall of fame. The statue was created by Toby Mendez, the sculptor responsible for producing monuments honoring Justice Thurgood Marshall, and the six former Orioles outside of Camden Yards.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander attended the unveiling at Povich Field, and spoke to Shirley Povich’s son, DCW50’s favorite talk show host Maury Povich and his wife, legendary broadcaster Connie Chung.