Marshall cancels Charlotte football game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — This week’s Marshall University football game against the Charlotte 49ers has been canceled.
According to MU Herdzone, the game was canceled due to injuries and a lack of Thundering Herd scholarship student-athletes at key positions. School officials also say the shortage of players was exacerbated by a small number of COVID-19 issues.
“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening. I’d like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers’ administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process.”Mike Hamrick, Marshall Director of Athletics