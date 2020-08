At the same spot, at the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, The Reverend Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, joined thousands of people from all across the country, to discuss police reform, Black Lives Matter, and how we bring the country back together.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander went behind the scenes, and spoke to people in attendance, and heard their stories, and what drew them to our Nation’s Capital, on this very special day.