Man Uses Foldable Table To Build A Plow For His Jeep

DCW50
Posted: / Updated:

It’s been said that where there’s a will, there’s a way. And in this video, JJ showed us the perfect example of this! While bored at home on a rare snowy day, JJ decided that he was going to plow the snow in front of his house — but not in the way that it’s typically done. How, you ask? With a home-built Jeep plow consisting of a foldable table, metal poles and wood! We can’t believe how well this invention worked! It’s no wonder the video went viral on [TikTok](https://www.tiktok.com/@lovesrustytools?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1) after JJ’s wife, Alissa, posted it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More The CW

DCW50 Exclusives

More DCW Community Events

Trending Stories