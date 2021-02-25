Man Uses Foldable Table To Build A Plow For His Jeep

It’s been said that where there’s a will, there’s a way. And in this video, JJ showed us the perfect example of this! While bored at home on a rare snowy day, JJ decided that he was going to plow the snow in front of his house — but not in the way that it’s typically done. How, you ask? With a home-built Jeep plow consisting of a foldable table, metal poles and wood! We can’t believe how well this invention worked! It’s no wonder the video went viral on [TikTok](https://www.tiktok.com/@lovesrustytools?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1) after JJ’s wife, Alissa, posted it.