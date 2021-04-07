Making The Dream Of Adoption Finally Come True

If you’re unaware of the [Crazy Pieces](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKE8PzFYXq1P5yeZuGVmymA) YouTube channel, they are a massive blended family with mom Crystal and dad Aaron. With 13 kids (some adopted, some in foster care, and some biological) there’s a lot of love to go around in this family. Melinda was one of those foster kids, joining the family at 17, and always wanted to be adopted, but it never worked out due to the laws in Arizona.

Well, all these years later, on Melinda’s 26th birthday, Crystal and Aaron got the whole family together to celebrate. They also had the best surprise gift, a legal loophole that allows the family to officially adopt Melinda!