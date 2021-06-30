Mack sentenced to 3 years in NXIVM sex cult case

Television actress Allison Mack leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Court papers say a trust funded by Seagram’s liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman is bankrolling the defense for her co-defendants in the sex-trafficking prosecution. They include the leader of the secretive upstate New York group NXIVM, Keith Raniere, and Mack. All the defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that followers of the group were coerced into becoming sex slaves who were branded with Raniere’s initials. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Allison Mack, the former “Smallville” actress convicted for her role in the upstate New York sex cult NXIVM was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Judge Jack B. Weinstein said the sentence was necessary as a deterrent, recognizing Mack as both a victim and a perpetrator.

The sentence also includes a three-year term of supervised release, 1,000 hours of community service, and $20,000 in fines. As part of the terms of the sentence, she cannot contact anyone connected to the cult without permission from the court.

The judge is requesting that Mack be incarcerated near her home in California. She must surrender to authorities to begin serving her sentence by September 29.

During the sentencing hearing, two victim impact statements—one in person and one virtual—were read. Several other letters from victims were submitted.

Mack’s family were also in the Brooklyn courtroom on Wednesday, where the judge thanked her mother and brother for working to aid in her rehabilitation efforts. Attorneys for Mack had asked the sentencing judge for no prison time on Tuesday.

