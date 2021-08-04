Looking for a Superman

WASHINGTON (DCW50) — Washington’s local CW Affiliate, DCW50, is looking for male models, actors, or just a guy looking to do something fun and kind of different.

DCW50 is looking for two (or more) guys who would be available to wear super-hero costumes for our on-site Metro DC-based promotional events. Looking for guys who physically fit the bill, can be animated and would enjoy getting their photo taken with many very exciting superhero fans.

You need to be in good physical condition. Between 5’10 – and roughly 6’ tall. Height is flexible. The Superman costume is un-masked. In turn, we are looking for a handsome face – does not have to be exactly like the face featured below.

We’ve got events coming up this month. We need YOU! For more information please email Bonita Frazier, bfrazier@DCW50.com, and also include a recent photo of yourself.

