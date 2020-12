This week, Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in our Nation’s Capital. One who got vaccinated was a nurse at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Richie Alexander. who works in the ortho trauma department, spent a lot of time this year treating patients that had the coronavirus.



Watch Riche get vaccinated, and speak to his husband, DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander, about the vaccine, the side effects, wearing masks, and what it’s like to be a nurse on a Covid-19 unit.