Life Hacks We Can’t Believe We Didn’t Know Earlier

Do you ever see a life hack and think “Why didn’t I know this earlier?” We’re scratching our heads and wondering the same thing after seeing this genius car washing hack. Instead of dragging out a bucket and sponge, simply fill your hose with soap and spray your car down. It’s just like going to the car wash, but without the driving!

This next genius life hack involves storing jeans. When every pair looks the same, it’s hard to differentiate them when they’re folded in a drawer or awkwardly sitting on a hanger. Slide your jeans part-way through a hangar-like normal, then lift the back belt loop and run it through the top of the hangar. Now finding the right pair of jeans in your closet will be no problem!