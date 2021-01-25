Las Vegas law allowing alcohol deliveries from restaurants, convenience stores goes into effect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Sunday, residents in the Las Vegas city limits can get alcohol from restaurants and convenience stores delivered right to their front door.

Las Vegas businesses that sell alcohol, as well as third-party delivery companies, will also be able to deliver alcohol to city residents.

“We pride ourselves on the best margaritas in Las Vegas,” said Kyle Vannucci, general manager at Michoacan Mexican Restaurant on Centennial Center and Tropical Parkway. “Before, customers had to come pick up their alcohol. Now, this actually gives them opportunities to stay home and stay safe in their homes.”

The new law passed by the Las Vegas City Council hopes to give restaurants and convenience stores a needed boost after months of restrictions.

“We’re very excited and pleased that we’re able to do this,” Vannucci said. “It’s going to hopefully help liquor sales a lot more going forward and hopefully we can get back to full capacity here pretty soon.”

Before deliveries can begin, businesses will need a license to “sell alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption,” as well as an additional license unique to this law.

Delivery services will also need to apply for the license.

Once approved, bottled liquor, beer and wine will be available for delivery to anywhere in the city, except on non-restricted gaming properties.

For months, Michoacan has provided “make your own cocktail” kits for customers, so they anticipate this will be a smooth transition.

“If we can bring that home to you instead of you having to home inside our restaurant that’s a huge plus for us and the customer,” Vannucci said.

Protocols must be in place to ensure delivery drivers are 21 or older and have gone through alcohol awareness training.

This new law only applies to businesses and residents within the City of Las Vegas. Unincorporated Clark County, North Las Vegas and Henderson all have their own rules and regulations.