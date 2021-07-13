Kraft leaves social media up in arms after debuting new macaroni and cheese-flavored ICE CREAM

Kraft has teamed up with Brooklyn-based ice creamery Van Leeuwen to create the quirky limited-edition delicacy

The macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is being sold online for $12 a pint via the Van Leeuwen website

Social media reaction to the cheese flavor was swift and horrified, with many users accusing the brands of trying to ‘ruin ice cream’

A handful of people confessed that they would be brave enough to try the mac and cheese ice cream, but the majority gave it a ‘hard pass’

DailyMail.com editors put the new flavor to the test and were pleasantly surprised by the sweet taste, with some comparing it to salted caramel

However it was noted that there is a distinct ‘Kraft aftertaste’ that is ‘a little too similar’ to its macaroni and cheese

Kraft has left the internet in uproar after announcing the launch of its newest cheesy dish: a sweet macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The food brand teamed up with Brooklyn-based ice creamery Van Leeuwen on the creation of the funky frozen flavor, which it describes as the ‘ultimate summer treat’.

‘To create the creamy treat, Van Leeuwen churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into their ice cream made with only a few ingredients,’ a Kraft spokesperson explained.

‘The result? A cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.’

Read more on DailyMail