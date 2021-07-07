We’ve all been there: the potato salad sits out too long at the summer barbeque and gets gross before it can all get eaten. With this hack from Kim Pauckner, that’s a problem of the past! Fill the bottom of a pan with water and freeze it overnight. Use an identical pan to plate your food, put it on top of the pan with the frozen slab, and serve.
Keep Food Cool At The Cookout This Summer With This Genius Life Hack
