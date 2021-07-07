Kayakers Rescue Man Caught In Dam’s Churning Current

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to kayaking, safety and preparedness are key. Kevin OBrien was kayaking when he noticed another kayaker failed to ride down a low head dam and got caught in the current. Kevin and other kayakers worked together to save the man and get him back to land. Who knows what might have happened if Kevin and the other kayakers weren’t there to help!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories