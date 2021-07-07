When it comes to kayaking, safety and preparedness are key. Kevin OBrien was kayaking when he noticed another kayaker failed to ride down a low head dam and got caught in the current. Kevin and other kayakers worked together to save the man and get him back to land. Who knows what might have happened if Kevin and the other kayakers weren’t there to help!
Kayakers Rescue Man Caught In Dam’s Churning Current
