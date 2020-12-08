Kardashian gingerbread houses!

The $1,200 sweet treats that have become a family tradition are making the rounds again within their inner circle

Every year Kris Jenner gives her children upscale gingerbread houses that look like they were made for royalty.

And this year is no different even amid the pandemic that has spiked in recent weeks causing a California lockdown as well as the cancellation of the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party.

Khloe has already shown off hers, and the 36-year-old Good American designer even sent one of the treats from Solvang Bakery in California to pal Kim Zolciak. The price of the mini homes start at a staggering $1,200.

Because the Kardashian/Jenner cookie mansions are bigger than what Solvang shows online, they likely cost more.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie all receive enormous personalized gingerbread house every year from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer.

They have the names of their family members on the outside. Inside the homes are decorated with furniture, a fireplace and even a rug.

And there are gingerbread men on the outside too with white frosting everywhere as snow.

Khloe thanked her mother for the home as she said, ‘I love you mommy’ and ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ on Instagram.

