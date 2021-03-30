Kamala Harris Breaks The Glass Ceiling

During Women’s History Month, DCW50 wanted to shine a spotlight on the 49th Vice President President of The United States.

Join, Jimmy Alexander, as Dr. Colleen Shogan, and Dr. Toya Corbett discuss Kamala Harris, and what her election as the first female vice president in U.S. history, means to women of all ages, colors, and nationalities.

Dr. Coleen Shogan

The Senior Vice President of The White House Historical Association.

Dr. Toya Corbett

Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs University of North Carolina System.