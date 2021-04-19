Jurassic Jeep & New Wheels For College Student

It’s a story 65 million years in the making…OK, really more like 16 years. Ashley loves dinosaurs, so her dad Mike wanted to do something special for her 16th birthday. That’s when he contacted Victor and asked about fixing up an old junker Jeep and custom painting it like a vehicle found in the movie Jurassic Park. We can safely say one thing that won’t go extinct anytime soon is Ashley’s happy face.

But that’s not the only Jeep surprise we have for you today! Kennedy is a freshman at TSU and has been working pretty hard. Since she plays for the women’s basketball team, she’s been really busy. So that’s why her dad drove 11 hours to her dorm and surprised her with a brand new Jeep! Since it’s her dream car, Kennedy had a hard time standing up straight because she was so excited.