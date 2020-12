MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) -- December is National Giving Month, and the holidays are a popular time to donate to local and national charities. Local experts say it is also prime-time for phony charities to scam donors out of their hard-earned cash.

Montgomery County's Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) says to check out charities before donating to them. If it's a Maryland-based charity, it has to be registered with the secretary of state's office. You can check here.