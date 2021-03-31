Jordan Fisher joins The CW’s The Flash as Barry Allen and Iris West’s teenage grandson Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse

FILE – In this May 14, 2016 file photo, Jordan Fisher arrives at Wango Tango at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Fisher, best known for his roles in the FOX musical “Grease: Live” and the Disney Channel movie franchise “Teen Beach,” releases his self-titled EP on Friday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The CW’s hit series The Flash will be heading into the future, with actor/singer/dancer Jordan Fisher signing on for a speedy new role.

The 26-year-old actor has signed on to play Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, the future grandson of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton), via Deadline.

Fisher will recur as Bart Allen, dubbed the ‘fastest teenager on the planet,’ with his debut coming in this current season’s 17th episode, which is also its 150th episode.

The character description reveals Bart has a, ‘penchant for wildly impulsive behavior.’

This leaves his ‘stunned parents’ Barry and Iris with their hands full trying to teach their new son patience.

‘But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!’ the cryptic description concludes.

Read More on DailyMail