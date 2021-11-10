Join DCW50 & SOME Giving Back on Thanksgiving.

Join DCW50 at the SOME (So Other’s Might Eat) Trot for Hunger

This Thanksgiving be part of a time-honored DC tradition — SOME’s 20th Annual Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger 5K. This year, to keep our mission moving during coronavirus concerns, we invite you to join us either in person or virtually:

In-person Race & Festival: Join us at Freedom Plaza on November 25th, 2021 – Thanksgiving Morning! Join us for a timed or untimed 5K, our Little Turkey 1-Miler, and a family-friendly festival!

Join us at Freedom Plaza on November 25th, 2021 – Thanksgiving Morning! Join us for a timed or untimed 5K, our Little Turkey 1-Miler, and a family-friendly festival! Virtual Race: For those who would prefer to race virtually, run a timed or untimed 5K from your neighborhood, local park, or wherever you are during the month, all while raising funds and spreading awareness of SOME’s mission!

As the largest and only DC-based Trot in the region, we are excited for our community to join together for a safe & impactful annual tradition. Funds raised from the Trot for Hunger 5K help benefit thousands of our DC neighbors, including families and the elderly, by providing much-needed food, housing, access to healthcare, employment training, and long-term comprehensive substance use disorder treatment programs.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander will be on site with WDVM’s Joseph Olmo