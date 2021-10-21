Join DCW50 at the 34th Annual High Heel Race

This year the 34th annual High Heel Race will be returning in person and DCW50 is proud to be there!

You’re invited to join Mayor Muriel Bowser and The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for the District’s 34th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race hosted the Tuesday before Halloween.

The High Heel Race is one of DC’s most unique events with a rich history. Join in as thousands of spectators pack the Dupont Circle Neighborhood to watch hundreds of costumed drag queens show off their extravagant outfits & race down 17th Street, NW. The event will be lively with entertainment, a parade, and much more!

Parade Begins: 6:30 p.m

Race Time: Begins at 9:00 p.m

