Joe Alwyn’s family REFUSE to quash rumors the actor has married girlfriend Taylor Swift after singer shared bridal snap to promote new album

Joe Alwyn’s family have refused to quash the rumors that the actor has secretly married Taylor Swift after she shared a bridal snap to promote her new album.

Singer Taylor, 30, who is known for adding secret clues about her life in music videos, wore a bridal-inspired dress to announce she was dropping a surprise album, her ninth, aptly titled Evermore, at midnight on Friday.

While the Blank Space hitmaker did not refer to a wedding directly, fans took to Twitter in their droves to speculate if she had secretly married actor beau Joe, 29.

And Joe’s family have refused to dispel speculation about any secret union between the loved-up pair, who have been dating since the summer of 2016.

A member of Joe’s family laughed and told DailyMail.com: ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going to say anything.’

Taylor had shared the bridal-inspired shot on her Twitter while revealing that a music video for her new track Willow is set to drop at midnight on Friday.

The dress is not an official wedding gown but is the $2650 Charm Star Slip Dress by Zimmermann from their Fall 2020 collection.

