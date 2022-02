Despite the Civil War victory that granted slaves their freedom, Jim Crow laws helped maintain a segregated society and severely limited opportunities for Blacks. Some might be surprised that Jim Crow rulings impacted our contemporary times in many ways. “Freedom Deferred” chronicles the evolution of Jim Crow laws and profiles some people who were impacted by these rulings.

Jim Crow: Freedom Deferred airs Saturday, February 19, at 5:30PM on DCW50.