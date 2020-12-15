Jasmine Jones – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Woman

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -- In the "old" days, if you wanted a student discount, you’d probably have to show your student ID. Now, there are entire websites dedicated to special discounts for teachers, military, medical and more.

The best part? Technology is making the verification process faster and easier than ever before. We're talking 10% off for teachers at Zappos, 10% off at Lowe's for members of the military, and even half off Spotify for students.