IT’S HIGH-HEEL RACING TIME

THE 17TH STREET HIGH HEEL RACE RETURNS.
After taking a year off due to Covid-19, Drag Queens from all around the DMV returned to Dupont and carried on the tradition that dates back to 1986.
What started with only 25 competitors, has grown into a yearly event that is now run by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, and brings thousands of people to 17th Street to witness the race in person.
DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander served as the master of ceremonies and spoke to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chief of Police Robert Contee, Director Japer Bowles, and Logan Stone and Cake, who along with Druex Sidora became the first Drag artists to perform at the 17th Street High Heel Race.
Follow the performers on Instagram at
@LoganStoneOfficial
@CakeDoesDrag
@TheOnlySidora