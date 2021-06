Madeleyn and Ricardo have gathered their families together to reveal the gender of their baby. However, Madeleyn left all the planning to her sister, who decided to have a little fun with the parents-to-be first. After a false alarm balloon prank, a confetti prank, and a piñata filled with nothings, Madeleyn and Ricardo were wondering if they’d ever learn the gender of their baby. Then the blue smoke arrived with a rodeo horse, of course!