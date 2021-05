Some people can do an impression of their favorite “Star Wars” character, but Kevin? Kevin can do them all! He goes by [funklord\_vader](https://www.tiktok.com/@funklord_vader?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdigg.c…) on TikTok, and in this viral clip, he’s nailing one character impression after another. If you close your eyes, it almost feels like the movie is playing…minus the whole señorita part, of course.