Prince George’s County residents no longer are required to preregister, to receive COVID-19 vaccines at county health clinics.
In order to schedule an appointment, visit the county’s web portal. Anyone without web access can call 311 and press the pound key.
https://covidvaccinereg.princegeorgescountymd.gov/
It Just Got Easier to Get a COVID Shot in Prince George's County.
