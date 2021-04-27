It Just Got Easier to Get a COVID Shot in Prince George’s County.

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince George’s County residents no longer are required to preregister, to receive COVID-19 vaccines at county health clinics.
In order to schedule an appointment, visit the county’s web portal. Anyone without web access can call 311 and press the pound key.
https://covidvaccinereg.princegeorgescountymd.gov/

