Is the world facing another TOILET PAPER shortage? Industry boss warns global shipping container crisis could leave loo roll makers short months after Covid panic-buying

Regio, a Mexican toilet paper brand, on the shelf at a CVS in New York. Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers across the country are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico. (AP Photo/Joseph Pisani)

Space on container ships has been scarce for months even before Suez blockageFirm that produces raw material for loo roll says it has had to delay shipmentsIt comes a year after toilet roll shortages became a symbol of Covid’s first wave

Last year’s nightmarish toilet roll shortages could be on their way back because of a crisis in the shipping container world, a top industry figure fears.

Space on container ships has been scarce for months because of bottlenecks caused by the pandemic – with the Suez Canal blockage only making things worse.

Walter Schalka, whose firm Suzano SA produces the wood pulp that toilet roll is made from, told Bloomberg that shipping problems had already forced his company to delay some shipments from its South American terminals.

That in turn could lead loo roll manufacturers to run out of wood pulp, ultimately causing fresh shortages on supermarket shelves.

