The last time you saw a movie in person was before Covid-19. Now, you have that itch, you miss the popcorn, the big soda, but you stayed away from the opening weekend of Hollywood’s longest-running movie franchise.
It’s taken 25 movies, six different James Bonds, and nearly 60 years to reach No Time To Die… 007’s latest big-screen adventure.
Will the pandemic keep Daniel Craig’s last appearance as the world’s most famous spy from breaking box-office records? Or, will moviegoers want to see the actor that’s spent the last 15 years with a Licence To Kill… wearing the tailored tux… one more time?
DCW50’s Secret Agent… Jimmy Alexander headed to the movie theater in Chinatown and asked Washingtonians… Is No Time To Die… worth seeing?
IS IT REALLY… NO TIME TO DIE?
