Inspiring Teacher Makes Virtual Learning Fun — Joins RTM

Atlanta math teacher [Manny Robinson](https://www.instagram.com/_mannymoves/) is taking the internet by storm. Why, you might ask? Because of all the fun, fresh ways he engages his middle school students…and the fact that he’s easy on the eyes sure doesn’t hurt! Amid the challenges of virtual learning, Mr. Manny has continued to empower his students from afar by creating a fun and uplifting classroom environment. To tell us more about his unexpected rise to viral stardom, Manny Robinson, aka “Teacher Bae,” joins the *RTM* hosts via Zoom!