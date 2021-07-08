Inflicting Your Cooking On Others

Many of us are self-conscious about our cooking skills, so we’re hesitant to share them with the world online. Not [BClay](https://www.tiktok.com/@beclay?lang=en)! She loves sharing her spontaneous cooking ideas, even if her family wishes she didn’t. It’s not that she picks awful ingredients, just…maybe she doesn’t quite add them in the correct order? Except for the canned chicken stuff, she should stop doing that.