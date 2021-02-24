‘If you’re a Friends fan, this will ruin your life’: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘vocal tic’ is exposed by TikTok user leaving viewers in shock over the bizarre habit

Friends fans have claimed their ‘lives have been ruined’ after a viral video exposed the vocal tic on the sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004

The actress, 52, appears to regularly makes a throat-clearing sound at the start of her every line, particularly jokes, on the smash-hit NBC series

Jennifer starred as spoiled but lovable Rachel Green in the show

She starred opposite Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who played Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller respectively

Friends fans have claimed their ‘lives have been ruined’ after a viral video exposed Jennifer Aniston‘s apparent vocal tic on the hit sitcom.

A montage of clips from the show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, see the actress, 52, appearing to clear her throat before speaking in a number of scenes.

TikTok account cts.trphe pointed out that the Golden Globe winner regularly makes the coughing sound at the start of her every line on the smash-hit NBC series.

He prefaced the montage by saying: ‘What I’m about to say is going to ruin your life especially if you are a big fan of the show Friends. If you’re a big fan of that show, I’m begging you, scroll away because I’m going to ruin your life.’

