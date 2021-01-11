‘I got caught up in the moment’: Man hanging from Senate balcony asks for forgiveness

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Images of a man hanging from the Senate balcony during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol were plastered across TV screens and social media feeds with many people wondering who the dangling man might be.

According to CBS 2 in Boise, he’s a resident of Idaho who is now asking for forgiveness and saying he got “caught up in the moment.”

The man, identified by CBS 2 as Josiah Colt, had not been arrested as of Monday morning.

Colt deleted in his social media accounts following the events. He then released a statement to CBS 2 that read in part, “I realize now that my actions were in appropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho.”

Colt also said in the statement that he loves America and didn’t hurt anyone. He added that he “got caught up in the moment” when he saw the door to the Senate chamber open.

You can read his full statement by clicking here.

Colt has not released any other statements or done any interviews. According to CBS 2, he has hired a lawyer.