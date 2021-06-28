How pet-culiar! People share hilarious photos of their animals acting strangely

from a turtle breaking through a wall to a VERY angry cat

  • Animal Channel rounded up a selection of funny images from around the world
  • Among the post is an angry black cat that appears to be trying to stop a fight
  • Another images shows a turtle attempting to break through a concrete wall

Being a pet owner is guaranteed to bring you joy, but as many of us know, our furry friends can often be hilariously unpredictable.  

Animal Channel has rounded up a selection of amusing photos from around the world that have gone viral because of the strange antics animals have been caught doing – including a black cat that attempted to break up a fight. 

Another snap shows a Dalmatian mesmerized by a cartoon dog of the same breed in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.

Here, FEMAIL reveals some of the most mischievous animals caught on camera…

