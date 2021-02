Angel Anderson

If you didn’t know food was fashion, after meeting the stylish Angel… you will.

Five years ago, Angel Anderson, the Howard University graduate, left her job as a Vice-Principal to open what is now Washington D.C.’s only spice shop.

Watch, as Angel tells you how one small step, can lead to your dreams.

thespicesuite.com

6902 4TH STREET NW

WASHINGTON, DC 20012