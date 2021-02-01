Honoring Black History Month on DCW50

Every February, DCW50, Washington’s CW, honors Black History by broadcasting a series of locally-produced specials, syndicated Black history programming, and educational local vignettes.

Sunday, February 7th

6P “In Your Own Backyard” Find African American History in your own backyard….even on the grounds of Sherwood High School in Ashton, MD!

6:30P “Living Black History” Learn more about the museum that made history – the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

7P “The Howard Theatre: A Century in Song” Celebrate the rich history of DC’s Howard Theatre, which launched the careers of Duke Ellington, Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, and many more!

7:30P “Hattie’s Lost Legacy” They mystery of what became of Hattie McDaniel’s missing Oscar. McDaniel was the first African American to win an Oscar. She willed it to Howard University. It’s gone.

Sunday, February 14

6P “Believe: The Barack Obama Story” Trace the celebrated life of USA’s first African American President.

7P “Black Lives Matter: Before & After” Chronicles the history of civil rights gatherings of civil rights gathers and the evolution of Black Lives Matters. Where do we go from here?

7:30P “Serving While Black” Celebrate the achievements of local men and women veterans of WWII. The last of the “greatest generation.”

Sunday, February 21

11A “Celebration of Black Cinema” As we approach the 2021 Oscar season with movies like “One Night in Miami” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” this special celebrates the highlights of Black Cinema.

6P “HBCU Battle of the Bands” Let the music begin! Historically Black Colleges and University’s spirited marching bands square off.

6:30P “Roads to Freedom” From Harpers Ferry, Virginia to Bethesda, Maryland, the roads to freedom came from multiple locations in the Washington, DC region.

Sunday, February 28

6P “Black Lives Matter: Before & After” Chronicles the history of civil rights gatherings of civil rights gathers and the evolution of Black Lives Matters. Where do we go from here?

6:30P “Jim Crow: Freedoms Deferred” A startling look back at how Jim Crow laws extended into contemporary times.

7P “The Dream Began Here” The many contributions of African Americans are on display through the DC community every day.

7:30P “And Still We Rise” Examines the obstacles, challenges and achievements to the African American community.

DCW50’s Honoring Black History is sponsored by: