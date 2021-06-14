‘Here’s What We Say In Germany’

[Jochen Hencke](https://www.tiktok.com/@schneeengel.official?) is here to educate us on what they say in Germany as opposed to the rest of the world. For example, you’re not going to catch them simply praising your awesome TikTok; the Germans will find a grammatical error in there and call you out on it. They also won’t tell you that your garden is lovely, they’ll get in a little jab about how your lawn could be mowed just a little bit more. So remind us to not ask Germans anything if we want to keep our self-esteem high.