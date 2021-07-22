Here’s the Scoop on Ice Cream Jubilee

The Best Ice Cream in DC!
Seriously
It’s National Ice Cream Month, a tradition that dates back to the Reagan administration across the country. To celebrate properly we visited a DC institution: Ice Cream Jubilee.
Founder and Owner Victoria Lai spoke to us about her history in the ice cream business; how she changed direction from a life of lawyering to a soaring journey of slinging ice cream scoops.
We got a chance to try some of the classic staples and limited summer flavors, you would not believe how amazing this ice cream is! Victoria gave us a run down of her creative process and how she envisions a flavor before it’s ready to dish.
Ice Cream Jubilee is located at three locations in the DMV: Navy Yard, Logan Circle/U Street, and Ballston Quarter Market
Visit their website for more info:
https://www.icecreamjubilee.com/
Or check them out on social: @icecreamjubilee