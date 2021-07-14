Here are the winners of the fourth ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14): The first custom truck winner announced on Wednesday was Thomas Sowers, assistant football coach at Riverside High School.
UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14): Here is the fourth list of winners from the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery drawing:
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 14, 2021
Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners
Thomas Sowers, Riverside
College Scholarship Winners
Liam Cox, Weston
Christopher Ellis, Bruno
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
John Carder, Peterstown
Catherine Leech, Wellsburg
Danny Miller, Spencer
Candace Nance, Milton
Nicole Newbraugh, Independence
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Mary Hull, Buckhannon
Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland
Christopher McDougal, Charleston
Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale
Bryan White, Petersburg
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
James Ferrell, St. Albans
Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown
Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg
Randy McDowell, Cameron
Christopher Parker, Monongah
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown
Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells
Breanna Mace, Charleston
Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon
Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Leah Bowes, Nitro
Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville
Dennis Coe, Cameron
Michelle Coen, Rivesville
Frank Coleman, Scarbro
Connie Cox, Tunnelton
Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg
Andrew Dolog, Rivesville
Franklin Flowers, Red House
James Given, Richwood
James Gray, Elkview
Allen Howerton, Princeton
Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston
James Keys, Bridgeport
David Matthew, Elkins
Ariel Meade, Huntington
Barbara Phillips, Princeton
Robert Phillips, Elkins
Jared Rouchard, Charles Town
Jason Stanley, Morgantown
Diana Stark, Bridgeport
Kirk Vance, Clarksburg
Robert Watson, Belington
Chloe Williams, Martinsburg
Asia Wyckoff, Welch
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s fourth round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Wednesday, July 14.
The winners for this round of the lottery are being drawn on Monday, July 12. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.
For the third drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Fairmont, Big Chimney and Bluefield to surprise the $1,000,000 and Custom Truck winners.
Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.
If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still four more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.
We will keep you updated online at wowktv.com as this week’s winners are announced.