Here are the winners of the fourth ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14): The first custom truck winner announced on Wednesday was Thomas Sowers, assistant football coach at Riverside High School.

Thomas Sowers wins brand-new truck in 4th round of prize giveaways (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14): Here is the fourth list of winners from the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery drawing:

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 14, 2021



Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners

Thomas Sowers, Riverside



College Scholarship Winners

Liam Cox, Weston

Christopher Ellis, Bruno



Lifetime Hunting License Winners

John Carder, Peterstown

Catherine Leech, Wellsburg

Danny Miller, Spencer

Candace Nance, Milton

Nicole Newbraugh, Independence



Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Mary Hull, Buckhannon

Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland

Christopher McDougal, Charleston

Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale

Bryan White, Petersburg



Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

James Ferrell, St. Albans

Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown

Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg

Randy McDowell, Cameron

Christopher Parker, Monongah



Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown

Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells

Breanna Mace, Charleston

Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon

Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont



State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Leah Bowes, Nitro

Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville

Dennis Coe, Cameron

Michelle Coen, Rivesville

Frank Coleman, Scarbro

Connie Cox, Tunnelton

Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg

Andrew Dolog, Rivesville

Franklin Flowers, Red House

James Given, Richwood

James Gray, Elkview

Allen Howerton, Princeton

Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston

James Keys, Bridgeport

David Matthew, Elkins

Ariel Meade, Huntington

Barbara Phillips, Princeton

Robert Phillips, Elkins

Jared Rouchard, Charles Town

Jason Stanley, Morgantown

Diana Stark, Bridgeport

Kirk Vance, Clarksburg

Robert Watson, Belington

Chloe Williams, Martinsburg

Asia Wyckoff, Welch

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s fourth round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Wednesday, July 14.

The winners for this round of the lottery are being drawn on Monday, July 12. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.

For the third drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Fairmont, Big Chimney and Bluefield to surprise the $1,000,000 and Custom Truck winners.

Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

“Do it for Babydog” registration deadlines

If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still four more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.

We will keep you updated online at wowktv.com as this week’s winners are announced.