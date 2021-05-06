Heartwarming Moment Solider Surprises Family & ‘Look Mom, It’s Dad!’

For the last year and a half, IDF paratroopers soldier Jake Benun has been overseas, and now, he’s finally coming home! The only person that knows about his early arrival is his brother. The rest of the family is in for a treat. Their reunion is giving us all the feels!

Speaking of reunions giving us the feels, during Megan and her mom’s annual mother-daughter trip, Megan’s mom has really started to miss her husband. After 51 years of marriage, we can see why! Megan and her dad have arranged for him to fly all the way from South Carolina to London, England to surprise his wife. She’s shocked to see him stroll right up to her on the street. What a sweet gesture!