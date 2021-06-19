Has Nelly’s Sports Bar’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Failed the LGBTQ Community?

One of Washington D.C.’s most popular gay bars didn’t make a lot of members of the LGBTQ Community feel pride, when the video of security from Nelly’s Sports Bar, dragging 22-year-old African American, Keisha Young, down a flight of steps by her hair, went viral online.

A rally protesting Nelly’s Sports Bar took place on Friday, June 19th, DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was there and spoke with one of the organizers, Nee Nee Taylor, from Harrietsdreams.org, protestors, and José Romero, social media’s @DCHOMOS