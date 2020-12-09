Happy Meal price hike!

McDonald’s will end decades-long $300 a month subsidy for the children’s meal on January 1 because ‘it no longer fuels growth’

McDonald’s iconic Happy Meals may see a price hike in the new year as the company announced it will end its decades-long subsidy for the popular children’s meal.

The fast-food chain announced internally that it will end the roughly $300-a-month subsidy it paid to its 14,000 US locations for years to subsidize the cost of the toys included in the Happy Meals on January 1, 2020.

The children’s Happy Meals sell for an average of $3.76 nationally. Franchisees may now raise the price by 20 cents or more to offset the cost, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The price hike has exacerbated tensions between the fast-food giant and its restaurant operators in the US.

‘We recognize this subsidy has been in place for many years. However, it is no longer fueling growth in the way it once was,’ an internal message from US leadership viewed by DailyMail.com said.

The money from the subsidy will instead be used for other investments including benefits for restaurant crew.

McDonald’s executives said in a meeting Monday that owners were free to raise the prices.

‘The family business is absolutely a priority. We just believe the dollars are better invested elsewhere,’ Charlie Strong, the chief field officer for McDonald’s USA said.

There have been simmering tensions between franchisees and corporate McDonald’s over additional fees charged for technology including software in its drive-thu operating systems.

